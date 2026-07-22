JULY 22 — BEACHES CLOSE AGAIN ON THE WESTCHESTER SOUTH SHORE.

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BEACH CLOSURES DUE TO RAIN IN NEW ROCHELLE, MAMARONECK AND RYE

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Health Department has closed the following beaches for today, July 22, due to 0.73 inches of rainfall yesterday:

NEW ROCHELLE : Hudson Park Beach, Davenport Beach Club, Greentree Country Club and Surf Club on the Sound

MAMARONECK : Harbor Island Park, Beach Point Club, Orienta Beach Club and Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club

RYE : Coveleigh Club

Beach patrons are advised to avoid the water at these beaches due to bacterial contamination from road runoff into drainage outfalls near these beaches. These beaches are allowed to reopen on their own on Thursday, July 23 unless significant additional rainfall occurs.

The County remains committed to maintaining high standards of environmental health and safety across its recreational facilities.