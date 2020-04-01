GOVERNOR CUOMO: UP TO YOU NEW YORK “STAY HOME. OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING” EVEN THE NY MATCHUP AGAINST CORONA VIRUS

REDUCE THE HOSPITAL BEDS, PERSONNEL, VENTILATORS NEEDED TO CARE FOR YOU. APEX TO HIT APRIL 30. 83,712 Cases Overnight, up 7,917 rate of increase: 9 1/2%

WESTCHESTER, ROCKLAND, DUTCHESS, NASSAU SUFFOLK COUNTIES RISING FASTER THAN NEW YORK CITY.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 1, 2020 UPDATED 4:35 E.D.T.:

Governor Andrew Cuomo today made his most urgent plea to date for the public to practice maximum social distancing to bring down the growth of Coronavirus victims to within New York’s present medical hospital and staff capacity to care for them.

Governor Cuomo TODAY on the two things all New Yorkers should do who are not essential workers should do to help NY MEDICAL PERSONNEL CAN MEET THE ONSLAUGHT OF THE APEX

He is closing New York City Playgrounds, because youth are not complying with the non-organized games such as basketball, soccer that accelerate close contact, keeping open space parks for persons to observe social distanced recreation.

He showed an analysis by the Mckinsey organization, showing the dramatic need and tremendous benefit of social distancing and staying at home. The state current medical ability to care for victims of the corona virus can withstand the rate of the apex of the predicted virus spread if maximum social distancing is practiced by the public, the projections showed the state would need 75,000 hospital beds and 25,000 ventilators, which it now has.

The analysis said that if maximum social distancing is not observed the state would need 35,000 more beds (110,000 hospital beds) and 37,000 ventilators, (12,000 more ventilators).

The governor said that if we cannot maximize social distancing and isolate in our homes as much as possible , the state medical force that is sharing facilities, assigning backup personnel and volunteers at the apex of the disease, “ We do not have a chance and will be overwhelmed.”

The governor started the news conference by telling the rest of the nation, that the coronavirus plague was spreading to all but one county in the state, invading cities and rural areas.

New York now has 83,712 cases, up 7,917 from yesterday, an increase of 9-1/2%. (slightly less than the 10% yesterday.)

New York City went up by 4,300 cases to 47,439, a 10% increase

Westchester County cases increased by 7.1% overnight to 10,683.,

Nassau County went up 11.8% to 9,554 an increase of 1,010 cases from, 8,544 yesterday

Suffolk County, 892 to 7,605 from 6,713, a grim 13.2% increase in cases.

Rockland County is growing in cases and County Executive Ed Day said today ON NEWS 12, “Stay the Hell home.” Rockland’s cases number 3,331, up 16% overnight and according to County Executive Day this is a medical crisis for the county.

Dutchess County is growing, too, up to 547 cases, but the increase rate is not good–13%. Up from 484 yesterday.

He said that the spread being seen in New York will come to cities and towns and rural areas throughout the country and urged the states to work with each other to fight the disease together. The Governor noted that New Jersey now has 18,000 cases and New York is working with the Governor of New Jersey to help as the toll of cases rises there.

He said New York deaths were up overnight and an analysis by the Gates Foundation predicts that New York will see 16,000 die statewide. However the nation as a whole, will see 93,000 dead. As to how long New Yorkers (other than essential workers) have to stay in their homes, he said it could to July. But he emphasized no one knows.

He closed with a look to the future that the nation has to learn and change the way this country handles outbreaks, because, the Governor said:

“This will happen again.”

Today’s County-by-County rundown. Local counties in bold