WHITE PLAINS LEADS IN CENSUS. 248 White Plains residents have tested positive for the virus: Mayor Roach.

WPCNR MAYOR’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT: FROM THE MAYOR’S OFFICE:

7 PM EDT APRIL 1, 2020:

The state now has almost 84,000 cases, 10,683 are in Westchester, 35,000 have been tested. There are currently 268 Westchester County residents who are hospitalized, 12,226 are hospitalized statewide.

248 people with confirmed White Plains addresses have tested positive for the virus up from 172 yesterday (31% increase).

As we have said the local municipal numbers lag behind the broader county numbers due to the delay in the county receiving the necessary data from the state. Over time the lag has only gotten worse. Despite this we have determined that we will continue to provide you with the numbers that we receive each day.

When and if the county provided municipal numbers have “caught up” to the overall numbers we will let you know, until then that you should not come to conclusions, positive or negative based on one day’s report.

It’s Census Day! If you have not already done so, please take the time to fill out your census forms. We have received early results on the participation rates of the different communities in Westchester and I am pleased to tell you that we are leading the other major cities. If you haven’t completed your online response why not do so this evening? We’ve got some towns to beat!

As I announced last night, we will be celebrating essential workers who are doing so much for us every day by applauding them from our respective homes this Friday! At the request of White Plains Hospital, we have changed the time to 7pm. Windows, driveways, lawns, balconies and doorways all work, just make sure you stay 6 feet apart!

If you would like to directly express your appreciation for the heroic work being done every day by the people at White Plains Hospital go to wphospital.org/communitylove. If you want to help them stay home!

Remember we are standing together by staying apart

If you are experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus, please call either the White Plains Hospital Hotline at (914) 681-2900 or the NYS Dept of Health Hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Professional staff will screen you over the phone by asking you a series of questions and assess your need for testing