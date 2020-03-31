Governor Cuomo and Ken Raske of NY Greater Hospital Association Tell How State Command Center Will Distribute Patients Among Every Hospital in NY State to Handle Overcrowding from Coronavirus caseload

In this Clip from Governor Cuomo’s News Conference Monday, the Governor and then the President of the New York Greater Hospital Association Explain how private and public NY State Hospitals will ease overcrowding expected in next two weeks as Coronavirus cases peak.

Comments are closed.