GOVERNOR PLEADS WITH STATES TO PREPARE NOW FOR THE TSUNAMI THAT’S COMING.

Tonight, Mayor Tom Roach, in his evening message to White Plains reported the number of cases by county was not provided by the state today. The Mayor reported that Westchester County supplied White Plains with these figures for White Plains.

Currently, the Mayor said, there are 156 White Plains residents with Coronavirus, up 12 from yesterday’s 144.

In Westchester County, Mayor said there were 378 Westchester residents with Coronavirus of whom 213 are hospitalized and there have been 19 deaths.