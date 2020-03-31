WESTCHESTER TOWNS AND CITY CASELOADS AS OF MONDAY

Westchester County Executive George Latimer gives update on coronavirus in Westchester County￼. Posted by Westchester County Government on Monday, March 30, 2020

In a Facebook News Conference yesterday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer issued the following information on how many coronaviruses infections each town and municipality has in Westchester County. The county has a growing rate of CoronaVirus Cases of 26% of those tested.

COVID-19 cases by municipality:

Ardsley 19

Bedford 28

Briarcliff Manor 14

Bronxville 20

Buchanan 4

Cortlandt 85

Croton-on-Hudson 16

Dobbs Ferry 42

Eastchester 70

Elmsford 13

Greenburgh 130

Harrison 52

Hastings-on-Hudson 19

Irvington 14

Larchmont 16

Lewisboro 16

Mamaroneck Town 31

Mamaroneck Village 30

Mount Kisco 50

Mount Pleasant 70

Mount Vernon 224

New Castle 35

New Rochelle 346

North Castle 27

North Salem 4

Ossining Town 18

Ossining Village 132

Peekskill 63

Pelham 22

Pelham Manor 21

Pleasantville 27

Port Chester 109

Pound Ridge 3

Rye Brook 31

Rye City 32

Scarsdale 59

Sleepy Hollow 34

Somers 24

Tarrytown 35

Tuckahoe 17

White Plains 154

Yonkers 508

Yorktown 89

Westchester Numbers: Total Hospitalizes Cumulative 378 Total Currently 221 Number in Westchester Hospitalized 213 Deaths 19



These numbers reflect:

The unincorporated sections of the part of town outside villages within the town

The actual residents of the municipality, not “zip code” residents who live in an adjacent community.

Data lags state number by as much as three days due to State release of data to the County only after the tested individual has been informed of their status.

Bee-Line Bus