WESTCHESTER TOWNS AND CITY CASELOADS AS OF MONDAY

In a Facebook News Conference yesterday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer issued the following information on how many coronaviruses infections each town and municipality has in Westchester County. The county has a growing rate of CoronaVirus Cases of 26% of those tested.
COVID-19 cases by municipality:
- Ardsley 19
- Bedford 28
- Briarcliff Manor 14
- Bronxville 20
- Buchanan 4
- Cortlandt 85
- Croton-on-Hudson 16
- Dobbs Ferry 42
- Eastchester 70
- Elmsford 13
- Greenburgh 130
- Harrison 52
- Hastings-on-Hudson 19
- Irvington 14
- Larchmont 16
- Lewisboro 16
- Mamaroneck Town 31
- Mamaroneck Village 30
- Mount Kisco 50
- Mount Pleasant 70
- Mount Vernon 224
- New Castle 35
- New Rochelle 346
- North Castle 27
- North Salem 4
- Ossining Town 18
- Ossining Village 132
- Peekskill 63
- Pelham 22
- Pelham Manor 21
- Pleasantville 27
- Port Chester 109
- Pound Ridge 3
- Rye Brook 31
- Rye City 32
- Scarsdale 59
- Sleepy Hollow 34
- Somers 24
- Tarrytown 35
- Tuckahoe 17
- White Plains 154
- Yonkers 508
- Yorktown 89
- Westchester Numbers:
- Total Hospitalizes Cumulative 378
- Total Currently 221
- Number in Westchester Hospitalized 213
- Deaths 19
These numbers reflect:
- The unincorporated sections of the part of town outside villages within the town
- The actual residents of the municipality, not “zip code” residents who live in an adjacent community.
- Data lags state number by as much as three days due to State release of data to the County only after the tested individual has been informed of their status.
Bee-Line Bus
- The Bee-Line Bus service will be transitioning to an enhanced Saturday schedule beginning this Wednesday.
- While a Saturday schedule is being used, it is subject to enhancement and busses added as needed.