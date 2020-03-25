Associated Press: $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Deal Reached. More Negotiations Today. Passage Expected Today

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS UPDATE. Synopsis of Associated Press Report. March 25, 2020: The Associated Press reports that the Senate and White House have reached an agreement on a Coronavirus relief package expanding direct cash aid to displaced workers across the country, including $500 Billion aid to businesses, including hospitals with oversight.

President Trump is reported as not willing to force businesses to manufacture much needed ventilators and other medical supplies at this time and that he prefers lifting the social distancing policy in a week to get the economy moving.

However despite the announcement of a deal, there are still details to be haggled over today with a vote scheduled today. Then the President has to sign the bill.

The AP report may be read here:

