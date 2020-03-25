The NY Coronavirus Cases Today. Westchester Rate of Increase has slowed. Rockland, Orange and Dutchess are growing. Yesterday Westchester had 3,891 CASES, and has increased by 800.

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. March 25, 2020: In his daily Coronavirus Briefing completed 45 minutes ago a refreshed Governor reported the rate of hospitalizations rate in New York has slowed from doubling every 2 days to doubling every 5 days based on case monitoring over the last 4 days. This is significant, the governor said because it buys time, preventing the overwhelming of hospital facilities.

GOVERNOR CUOMO: Social Distancing Seems to be Working as Hospitalization Rate Slows, giving Hospital Facilities valuable time to adjust to rising cases needing hospitalization.

IN 24 HOURS, THE CUOMO ADMINISTRATION WITH GOVERNMENT AID AND HOSPITAL COOPERATION HAS TENTATIVELY INCREASED HOSPITAL BEDS AVAILABLE BY 67,000 TO A POTENTIAL NUMBER OF BEDS AVAILABLE OF 120,000. the governor said he is exploring more bed use through hotels and nursing homes.

GOVERNOR CUOMO ON HIS TALKS WITH WHITE HOUSE ON ROLLING DISTRIBUTION OF VENTILATORS

He reported hospital supplies have arrived and currently hospitals are in good shape, except for ventilators, which the governor said he is working with The White House to convince them to adopt a “rolling deployment” of the ventilators the nation has. He also pledged doctors and personnel from New York will go to other states to help as their coronavirus impact ramps up.

The Governor said a social distancing plan in New York City, was agreed to by Mayor DeBlasio and the City Council that will close select New York city streets to vehicular traffic opening them to pedestrians to space them out and warned that city playgrounds would be closed if organized sports, especially basketball were played.

GOVERNOR CUOMO ON THE SENATE BAILOUT BILL

He called the Senate Compromise Coronavirus Relief bill “a terrible for New York,” because the Senate cut New York aid from $17 Billion to $3.8 Billion. This would face New York with approximately a $30 Billion budget deficit (by WPCNR count) based on a present revenue loss of $15 Billion and a relief aid loss of $17 Billion that was to have been used to pay for the costs of fighting the virus.