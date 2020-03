WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Mayor’s Office. March 24, 2020 8:15 PM:

Mayor Thomas Roach reported that there were 3, 891 Coronaviruses cases in Westchester County tonight, 997 of which were new.

He said there were 67 cases of coronavirus in White Plains, 12 of which are new. He thanked the clerks and emplouess continuing to serve in city markets for their heoric service.