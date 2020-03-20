WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Daily Mail. March 20, 2020:

The Daily Mail in a story you can read at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8131269/Fit-healthy-gym-goer-39-struggles-breathe-coronavirus.html gives us a brave woman’s personal effort to educate persons to take all precautions to prevent getting this harrowing disease.

The Mail published a video available to view below of Tara Jane Langston, 39, hospitalized last Friday and diagnosed with coronavirus the next day. She posted the video on her Facebook.

She made a video of herself in the ICU unit. She is barely understandable, and pleads with persons “not to take a chance” or you could end up in ICU in her condition. It is harrowing to watch.

Do not delude yourself figuring coronavirus is a bad case of the flu is what I take from seeing this sequence. It is two minutes you will never forget.