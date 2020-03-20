Two Minutes to Remember: Daily Mail shares personal video Coronavirus sufferer in west London Hospital ICU. She Warns “not to take chances”. Video shows the true extent of how painful this illness is.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Daily Mail. March 20, 2020:

The Daily Mail in a story you can read at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8131269/Fit-healthy-gym-goer-39-struggles-breathe-coronavirus.html gives us a brave woman’s personal effort to educate persons to take all precautions to prevent getting this harrowing disease.

The Mail published a video available to view below of Tara Jane Langston, 39, hospitalized last Friday and diagnosed with coronavirus the next day. She posted the video on her Facebook.

She made a video of herself in the ICU unit. She is barely understandable, and pleads with persons “not to take a chance” or you could end up in ICU in her condition. It is harrowing to watch.

Do not delude yourself figuring coronavirus is a bad case of the flu is what I take from seeing this sequence. It is two minutes you will never forget.

