PEOPLE NOT TAKING CORONAVIRUS SERIOUSLY:FEINER

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER By Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. March 21, 2020:

MANY PEOPLE ARE NOT TAKING CORONAVIRUS SERIOUSLY…

KIDS STILL USING FIELDS-Although many residents are staying at home, there are still a lot of people (including students) who aren’t taking the coronavirus crisis seriously enough.

I received some complaints from residents on Friday that the Edgemont HS field was crowded with students playing touch soccer. How irresponsible! And dangerous. I believe that all fields should be closed until the virus ends.

SUPERMARKETS/ BIG BOX STORES— Most supermarkets/big box stores still do not give customers wipes to wipe carts, masks or gloves. Somebody told me earlier today that they waited for 45 minutes to pay for merchandise at Costco.

People are packed like sardines at some of the stores -over buying. They won’t run out of food but could get infected because they are so close to other customers.

I believe that supermarkets/big box stores should make sure that people waiting on lines are not close to each other and also believe that they could do a better job keeping people germ free–giving them masks, gloves, wipes, rationing supplies and limiting number of people who can be in the stores at any given time.

THE STATE LEGISLATURE AND CONGRESS SHOULD SKYPE OR USE VIDEO CONFERENCING (zoom) — Our lawmakers in Washington are infecting each other by holding meetings in legislative chambers. Already, some members of the State Legislature and Congress have tested positive.

Why can’t they change their rules and use video conferencing for their meetings? The next meeting of the Greenburgh Town Board will be held Wednesday evening –all members will be participating in their meetings, listening to the public and voting using video conferencing.

SLOW MOTION SHUTDOWN – WE SHOULD DO WHAT CALIFORNIA IS DOING—I think there are many mixed messages and exceptions to current rules. We tell people to stay at home but they can golf, take public transportation, play soccer on school fields, shop in overcrowded big box stores–stand inches away from each other..

We’re told that the only way of winning the war against coronavirus is if we stay away from others. I think we should go cold turkey –be inconvenienced for a few weeks if it could save lives. If someone sneezes at an overcrowded big box store it’s just as bad as a sneeze at Broadway show.



PAUL FEINER