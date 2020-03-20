MAYOR ROACH CLOSES SPORTS, PLAYGROUND FACILITIES THROUGHOUT THE CITY. PARKS OPEN FOR SOLITARY RECREATION ONLY. ONLY ESSENTIAL DRIVING PERMITTED IN HIS FRIDAY NIGHTLY STATE OF THE CITY MESSAGE.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach. 8 PM MARCH 20,2020:

The numbers released by NY State today indicate Westchester County now has 1091 cases of which 293 are new. (Editor’s Note: There were 200 Westchester cases Monday.)

39 people are currently hospitalized in the county, none in critical condition.

The numbers reflect the increase in numbers of people who are being tested and the spread of the contagion reinforcing the importance of social distancing. We have no White Plains specific numbers as the county is working to improve the provision of these numbers. They are not providing community specific numbers until Monday. When we receive them we will share them with you.

As has been widely reported Governor Cuomo announced new pandemic response policies today, among them are the following:

Effective tomorrow night, Saturday, at 8pm, the Governor Cuomo has ordered all hair and nail salons, tattoo and piercing parlors and related personal care salons to close.

100% of the non-essential business workforce must stay home. This is a state-wide, executive order that mandates the closure of all non-essential businesses.

This provision, and a ban on non-essential travel will go into effect Sunday evening. Purchasing food, medicine, or to obtain medical care qualifies as essential travel.

Essential workers include those working in food stores, pharmacies, public safety, and the medical professions.

I have issued an executive order closing

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts and platform tennis courts

Parks will remain open only for solitary recreation, such as walking and hiking. But starting tomorrow Saturday morning playgrounds will be closed and fields will remain closed for group sports and activities.

The Childcare Council of Westchester is assessing the need to provide temporary or backup FREE childcare for essential workers. Please call the Council at 914-761-3456 x 140 and leave a message or visit https://www.childcarewestchester.org/

Local grocers have adjusted their hours for vulnerable shoppers, including the elderly. These are times when just vulnerable shoppers will be able to shop.

Stop & Shop – 154 Westchester Avenue: 6:00am – 7:30am

Shoprite – City Center: 6:00am – 7:00am

Whole Foods – 110 Bloomingdale Road: 8:00am-9:00am and 8:00pm -9:00pm an hour on each side of their regular hours.

Today the Governor indicated that as new restrictions have been applied it has been like the tightening of a valve. The restrictions announced today represent the closing of that valve.

A message for our young people. The schools were closed for a reason. Should you choose to gather on your own you are defeating the purpose of that closure.

There has never been a generation better equipped to communicate with each other without being physically together. Don’t stop now! We need everyone, of every age to commit to social distancing, for your benefit and the benefit of the community. By doing so you will be saving lives and helping to bring this pandemic to a close.

Remember we are standing together by staying apart!