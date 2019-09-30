City Anticipates $1.35 Million in Revenue from Red Light Cameras through June.

WPCNR TRAFFICA. By John F. Bailey. September 30, 2019:

The White Plains red light camera program is expected to generate $1.35 Million in revenue for White Plains this fiscal year ending June 2020.

Karen Pasquale, Senior Advisor to the Mayor, in a statement to WPCNR this afternoon as to how much the program (in effect in the city for exactly one year) has generated while reducing accidents in the city by 15%, reported the program has generated $784,000 in its first year, “in revenue for the city” from September 2018 to September 2019.

Ms. Pasquale notes the revenue is expected almost double that to $1.35 Million through June, the end of the fiscal year, 2019-2020.

WPCNR figures that $784,000 of revenue would mean 15,680 tickets were issued, with no figures on how many would-be violations were evaluated by White Plains Police analysts as not in violation. To generate $1.35 Million the next 10 months would assume at $50 a red light violation, that would translate to 27,000 tickets. WPCNR cautions this is just a projection.

WPCNR assumes much of the revenue will be coming from installations planned for 7 more intersections in the city, many of them some of the busiest in the city. The city is expanding red light camera surveillance to the following intersections. Take note!

Those intersections are:

Traffic safety cameras will begin operating at the following locations starting on or about October 1st:

SB South Lexington Ave @ Maple Ave

EB Main St @ Bank St

WB Martine Ave @ Mamaroneck Ave

Traffic safety cameras will begin operating at these remaining locations later in the fall:

WB Hamilton Ave @ Cottage Pl

NB Mamaroneck Ave @ Ridgeway

NB Mamaroneck Ave @ Bryant Ave

NB North St @ Bryant Ave

SB Tarrytown Rd @ Central Ave

EB Westchester Ave @ South Kensico Ave



In the program’s first year of operation (8/1/18 – 7/31/19), the city announced last week, intersections with red light cameras saw a 15% reduction in injury crashes and a 26% reduction in angle, left turn opposing, and pedestrian crashes (combined).

Those types of crashes are the types targeted by this program. Total crashes were reduced by 18%. Recently released data analysis from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety showed that red light running is up nationwide.