EARLY VOTING IN WHITE PLAINS DETAILS FROM LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

Early Voting in New York is Here!



Can’t get to the polls on Election Day? No problem.

This year you can vote from

Saturday October 26 through Sunday November 3



Early Voting for White Plains Residents will be at

Westchester County Board Elections; 25 Quarropas St. White Plains



The Board of Elections polling place will be open for Early Voting on:



Saturday, October 26,

Sunday October 27, 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Monday, October 28 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Tuesday, October 29 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Wednesday, October 30 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Thursday, October 31 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Friday, November 1, 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Saturday, November 2,

Sunday November 3 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.



On Election Day, Tuesday November 5, you must vote at your regular

polling place when polls will be open 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



If you take advantage of Early Voting you may not vote on Election Day

For more information

Westchester County Board of Elections

(914) 995-5700 citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com



LWVNY Early Voting website www.nyearlyvoting.org



All the election information you need vote411.org



Stay up-to-date on Early Voting as it is rolled out lwvw.org



Vote – Because Every Election Matters