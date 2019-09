WPCNR COUNTY-CLARION LEDGER. SEPTEMBER 16, 2019:

With Service Employees International Union 32BJ on the dais with them, County Chairman of the Board of Legislators, Benjamin Boykin, held a news conference this morning introducing the significance of tonight’s upcoming vote on a new addition to the County Displaced Workers Law that would close a loophole allowing companies to evade treating service workers unfairly by hiding behind previous dispensations for number of employees.

Chairman Benjamin Boykin explains the new law.



Leonore Friedlaender , of Service Employees Union International 32BJ, details the injustices corporations have committed under the former displayed workers’ law.