Candidates Forum October 16.

The League of Women Voters of White Plains will hold a Candidates Forum for the candidates for three seats on the White Plains Common

Council. The Forum will be held on Wednesday October 16 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the Church Street School at 295 Church Street, White Plains. Doors will open at 6:30 P.M.



As always, audience questions must be submitted in advance, they will not be taken from the floor during the Forum. We will solicit questions via email in early October and they may also be submitted in writing at the event. The Forum will be recorded for subsequent viewing. It is not certain if it will also be streamed live. For additional information on the Forum contact us atlwvwp.candidatesforum@gmail.com.