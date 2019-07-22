CENSUS HEARINGS THURSDAY IN WHITE PLAINS

The NYS Complete Count Commission will hold a public hearing on plans for the upcoming 2020 Census on Thursday, July 25 in White Plains:

Thursday, July 25, 2019, 6 p.m.

NYPA Headquarters

Jaguar Room

123 Main Street

White Plains, NY

The hearing is open to the public and media.

Public testimony will be heard during the latter part of the hearing on a first-come, first-served basis. Each public speaker’s comments will be limited to three (3) minutes.

As a convenience, the Commission is permitting individuals wishing to testify to pre-register for a single three-minute speaking slot at the event. Members of the public wishing to testify at the July 25 census hearing may pre-register to speak via online registration. The pre-registration period for the White Plains event ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Depending on the number of pre-registration slots taken, additional three-minute speaking slots may be available at the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Written testimony may be submitted to Commissioners or staff at the events or emailed to hearing@labor.ny.gov.

The Complete Count Commission is tasked with building upon the sweeping efforts already underway to prepare for next year’s federal Census. With these meetings, the Commission is undertaking a multi-year, collaborative strategy involving all state agencies, local and county governments, non-profits and local stakeholders across the state.

For more information about the Complete Count Commission and New York’s efforts to ensure a full count in 2020, please visit www.ny.gov/census2020.