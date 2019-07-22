CAROLINA COBRAS LOCKER ROOM AT COUNTY CENTER BREACHED AT HALFTIME. PERSONAL ITEMS STOLEN, NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE CONFIRMS. GAME HALTED AT HALFTIME AS PLAYERS WALK OFF.

S

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. Special to the CitizeNetReporter. July 22, 2019:

At the Westchester County Center, Sunday night July 21st the New York Streets last home game for the season stalled at halftime with the playoff-bound Carolina Cobras on top 46-0.

The third quarter never started as individual players from both teams wandered back and forth from the turf and into the hallway leading to the clubhouses. After an extended time period of this agitation and movement, all players took off their helmets and along with coaching staff and left the gridiron.

This morning through a spokesperson the National Arena League issued the following statement.

During Sunday night’s Carolina Cobras vs New York Streets National Arena League game, the Cobras’ locker room was accessed and players and coaches personal items were removed without permission. Because of this, the game was halted at halftime.

.

Westchester County Police are working with the Streets, the Cobras and the league by reviewing security footage of the area.

New York started Quarterback Cody Williams (Assumption College). Williams is now the third player to be switched into this key position this year. Last week in Columbus, GA against the Lions, Williams was sent in for David Legree (Syracuse/Hampton). Against the fierce Carolina defense William was sacked twice but had five completed passes for 42 yards. His top target was Rob Jones (Delaware) who had two catches for 28 yards.

Carolina quarterback Charles McCullum (Stillman College) was 10 for 15, 151 passing yards with three TDs.

Streets defensive backs EJ Frain (Simon Fraser University) and Anthony Johnson accounted for 7 tackles against the Cobra scoring machine.