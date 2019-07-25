County Executive on Eve of Census Count Hearing asks County Towns, Cities to Pitch In to Max Westchester Count beginning April 1

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. January 25, 2019:

County Executive George Latimer has written to municipal leaders asking them to create their own local Complete Count Committee.

The Committees would focus on planning media and outreach campaigns and identifying trusted partners to work with local government, faith-based, nonprofit and educational organizations.

Latimer said: “ Getting an accurate count of Westchester’s residents during is of critical importance for the County and its communities. The best way to achieve an accurate count of residents is to have a grassroots-based, locally focused effort; and, this is best coordinated by a local Complete Count Committee. We have a lot of barriers to participation to overcome, and we can only do that through a combined effort of local governments with community leaders and advocates.”