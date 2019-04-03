Westchester County Business Journal and Daily Voice form News Website Partnership

Two locally driven media enterprises – Daily Voice and Westfair Communications, which publishes the Westchester County Business Journal, the Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine – have announced a new collaboration www.DailyVoicePlus.com .



Regarding this partnership, Dee DelBello, Westfair’s publisher, predicts, “Viewers and subscribers to Daily Voice Plus will soon realize the

value of our two organizations working together to bring them

complete local news, daily. During the course of our collaboration, we plan on bringing more and more exciting programs that will not only be useful but entertaining.”





Daily Voice was founded by Carl Tucker in 2010 and is the premier

provider of local suburban news in the New York metro region.



Ted Yang, president of Cantata Media, which now operates Daily Voice,

enthused , “Our new subscription product will bring together the best local reporting in lifestyle, politics and business to Fairfield and Westchester counties. We will go deeper and show the full local picture that our neighbors care about.”



The two media companies are coming together to present a dynamic

combination of their talents in an exclusive digital format in what will

become the go-to source for complete local news.



The new partnership will pair the ubiquitous Daily Voice’s cutting-edge 36 local website news coverages which reaches 700,000 Unique Visitors and Westfair Communications’ longtime experience and expertise in

covering the concerns and issues affecting local businesses plus profiles

of business movers and shakers along with its sophisticated and entertaining feature stories.



Debuting today, this website will offer premium content from both these operations, drawing on the straight-ahead news of Daily Voice network

combined with the specialty reporting of Westfair Communications,

including its award-winning lifestyle publication, WAG magazine, which

is designed for a luxury readership.



Both organizations, worth noting, are locally based, locally reported and

locally edited. Collaboration is not new in the news industry, joint

operating agreements have existed for years among newspapers and

television stations.



Daily Voice Plus will mark a groundbreaking regional collaboration, the

teaming of an entirely online news source with Westfair

Communications, which offers its business journals and sister publication WAG magazine in both print and online editions.



This collaboration is designed to be beneficial to each news organization

as well as to local readers, bringing the skills and specialties of Westfair

Communications to a venture that capitalizes on the reach of Daily Voice.



The Business Journals were founded more than 50 years by a descendant of Joseph Pulitzer, David Moore. To this day, throughout its ownership

history, the Journals have remained the only local business newspapers

covering all the breaking business news in real estate, economic development, education, hospitality, heath care, technology – everything

impacting Fairfield and Westchester counties and the Hudson Valley.



Profiles of entrepreneurs, business owners and other successful ventures – along with investigative work – are all captured in the Journals, which have extended their service through hosting business events and a vital website.