Westchester County Business Journal and Daily Voice form News Website Partnership

WPCNR MEDIA GO ROUND. From Westfair Communications. Edited April 3, 2019:
|Two locally driven media enterprises – Daily Voice and Westfair Communications, which publishes the Westchester County Business Journal, the Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine – have announced a new collaboration www.DailyVoicePlus.com .
Regarding this partnership, Dee DelBello, Westfair’s publisher, predicts, “Viewers and subscribers to Daily Voice Plus will soon realize the
value of our two organizations working together to bring them
complete local news, daily. During the course of our collaboration, we plan on bringing more and more exciting programs that will not only be useful but entertaining.”
Daily Voice was founded by Carl Tucker in 2010 and is the premier
provider of local suburban news in the New York metro region.
Ted Yang, president of Cantata Media, which now operates Daily Voice,
enthused , “Our new subscription product will bring together the best local reporting in lifestyle, politics and business to Fairfield and Westchester counties. We will go deeper and show the full local picture that our neighbors care about.”
The two media companies are coming together to present a dynamic
combination of their talents in an exclusive digital format in what will
become the go-to source for complete local news.
The new partnership will pair the ubiquitous Daily Voice’s cutting-edge 36 local website news coverages which reaches 700,000 Unique Visitors and Westfair Communications’ longtime experience and expertise in
covering the concerns and issues affecting local businesses plus profiles
of business movers and shakers along with its sophisticated and entertaining feature stories.
Debuting today, this website will offer premium content from both these operations, drawing on the straight-ahead news of Daily Voice network
combined with the specialty reporting of Westfair Communications,
including its award-winning lifestyle publication, WAG magazine, which
is designed for a luxury readership.
Both organizations, worth noting, are locally based, locally reported and
locally edited. Collaboration is not new in the news industry, joint
operating agreements have existed for years among newspapers and
television stations.
Daily Voice Plus will mark a groundbreaking regional collaboration, the
teaming of an entirely online news source with Westfair
Communications, which offers its business journals and sister publication WAG magazine in both print and online editions.
This collaboration is designed to be beneficial to each news organization
as well as to local readers, bringing the skills and specialties of Westfair
Communications to a venture that capitalizes on the reach of Daily Voice.
The Business Journals were founded more than 50 years by a descendant of Joseph Pulitzer, David Moore. To this day, throughout its ownership
history, the Journals have remained the only local business newspapers
covering all the breaking business news in real estate, economic development, education, hospitality, heath care, technology – everything
impacting Fairfield and Westchester counties and the Hudson Valley.
Profiles of entrepreneurs, business owners and other successful ventures – along with investigative work – are all captured in the Journals, which have extended their service through hosting business events and a vital website.