PBA OFFICERS INVESTIGATED FOR “IMPROPER CONDUCT WITH REGARD TO PBA FUNDS” MAYOR REPORTS

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Mayor’s Office. April 3, 2019:

The Mayor’s Office has issued a statement confirming a report published by Blackwestchester.com last week by reporter Zachery Gates II, based on information the reporter was told by a 20-year veteran of the police department, who was not named by the website.

Wednesday Mayor Tom Roach issued this statement confirming an investigation into the irregularities was under way:

“Allegations have been made that former officers of the White Plains PBA engaged in improper conduct with regard to PBA funds which were entrusted to them, I have asked that this matter be referred to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office for investigation and it is my understanding that this has been done. It is my further understanding that an active investigation is underway.”

No charges have yet to be filed on the two officers BlackWestchester reported. The amount of money in question is $250,000.

BlackWestchester reported the union had decided not to press charges against the two officers and the officers were given one month to reimburse the entire amount.

The city and the District Attorney’s Office and the Police Department are investigating.

Persons WPCNR contacted were not willing to go “on the record” confirming this report.