TONIGHT AT 8 DR. LATA McGINN ON OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE DISORDER EXPLORED AT 8 ON ALTICE CH. 76 AND VERIZON FIOS CH. 45

TONIGHT ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

DR. LATA McGINN

EXPERT RECOGNIZED WORLDWIDE

FOR HER WORK IN OCD

OF

COGNITIVE BEHAVIORAL CONSULTANTS

OF WHITE PLAINS

0N

OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE DISORDER

HOW IT AFFECTS TEENAGERS

THE SIGNS–HOW IT IS DIFFERENT THAN NORMAL TEEN BEHAVIOR

PARENTS WHO SUSPECT IT CAN FIND OUT ABOUT

WHO IS MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO  OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE DISORDER

A 4-DAY PROGRAM THAT CAN IMMEDIATELY START A CHILD ON THE WAY TO MASTERING OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE DISORDER

TONIGHT ON WHITE PLAINS TV PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

AT 8 ON VERIZON FIOS CH. 45, ALTICE IN WHITE PLAINS CH. 76 and on www.wp communitymedia.org