Woman’s Club of White Plains Presents Abbott House with $5,000 Donation

Lauren Candela-Katz Abbott House Chief Development Officer (center) accepting $5,000 donation from the Women’s Club of White Plains from Maryann Martin (right)President of the Woman’s Club of White Plains Foundation, and (left) Elizabeth Buonamici – Women’s Club Committee Members at the Annual Corks N Forks Dinner at the Woman’s Club this week. Photo, courtesy The Women’s Club of White Plains

WPCNR DOINGS DOWNTOWN. From the Woman’s Club of White Plains. December 16, 2018:

Each year The Woman’s Club of White Plains Foundation donates funds to local non-profits in our area. The recipient of proceeds from this year’s Corks & Forks event was Abbott House, an organization that helps children in foster care and displaced, struggling families, as well as children and adults with developmental disabilities.

“Working together we can make a difference in strengthening our community for everyone”, remarked Maryann Martin President of the Woman’s Club Foundation. “Being able to continue our mission of supporting local philanthropies such as Abbott House is paramount to The Woman’s Club “, she added.

“We are very grateful for the support of the Woman’s Club and appreciate all of their efforts on our behalf “said James Kaufman President & CEO of Abbott House, “as we continue to provide services for children, families and adults with complex needs. These funds will enable us to continue to help us in providing numerous services for this segment of the community”.

The 6th Annual Corks & Forks event was a spectacular evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the garden of the CV Rich Mansion, followed by fabulous dinner fare in the ballroom. GuestS enjoyed food and wine from local restaurants and specialty purveyors.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will also help to pay for renovation projects to the historic home of the Woman’s Club, the CV Rich Mansion where many volunteer and community events are held.

Now in its 102nd year the Woman’s Club continues the tradition of serving the community. In this holiday season alone club members have boxed packages for service members overseas, baked cookies for the Salvation Army, donated to The Hudson Valley Honor Flight and collected holiday toys for children in our area. To join us, please see our website www.womansclubofwhiteplains.org