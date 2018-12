Holiday Public Skate Sessions next week begin at 1 PM and last until 3:45 PM.

Admission is $8 for kids, skates $5; adults, $10 Skate Assist, $10 and Seniors Young at Heart, $5.

During Christmas Week there will be 7 Special Holiday Sessions:

Wednesday, Dec. 26; Thursday, Dec. 27; Friday Dec. 28; Saturday, Dec. 29; Sunday, Dec 30. Each session skates from 1 PM to 3:45 PM

SPECIAL FRIDAY NIGHT SKATE NIGHT:

DEC 28TH FROM 8 TO 10 PM

SKATE IN THE NEW YEAR ON

NEW YEARS DAY,JAN 1, 2019: 1 TO 3:45 PM

EBERSOLE RINK IS CLOSED DECEMBER 24 AND 25 AND DECEMBER 31