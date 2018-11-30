No Puff of Smoke from Michaelian Building on Playland-Standard Amusements Standoff. No Black Smoke either. They will meet again don’t know where or when.

PLAYLAND: In Management limbo for 4 years. No reported progress. Photos WPCNR Exclusive Archive

WPCNR PLAYLAND-GO-ROUND. Special to WPCNR. November 30, 2018:

WPCNR contacted the Westchester County Department of Communications today to ask about the County Executive George Latimer’s long-awaited meeting with “principals” of Standard Amusements this morning.

Catherine Cioffi Director of Communications told WPCNR there would be “No statement. It was a productive meeting and we are going to meet with them again in the near future. Will let you know when there is more to say.”