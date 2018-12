WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE NOV 30 PROGRAM NOW ONLINE at WHITE PLAINS WEEK DOT COM, YOUTUBE AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

ALL OVER THE WORLD

WHITE PLAINS WEEK for 11-30 has been posted 

the YouTube link is

the whiteplainsweek.com.link is

TONIGHT 7:30 PM COUNTYWIDE ON FIOS CH. 45

IN WHITE PLAINS ON ALTICE CH. 76

John (Bailey) Peter (Katz) and Jim (Benerofe)

ON

JIM BENEROFE IN THE ORIENT

MARTIN GINSBERG’S NEW CITY SQUARE PROJECT GATEWAY TO WP

THE HARRISON EXPLOSION OF DEVELOPMENT ON WESTCHESTER AVE

CONSTRUCTION STARTS AROUND TOWN

SENATOR ANDREA STEWART-COUSINS POLICY PRIORITIES AS SHE TAKES OVER AS MAJORITY LEADER IN THE STATE SENATE

GOVERNOR  CUOMO REPORTS ON HIS MEETING WITH PRESIDENT 

GEORGE LATIMER BUDGET MESSAGE TO THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY ASSOCIATION.

AND MORE