TONIGHT! ON 9/11 17 YEARS LATER WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED HOW RESPONSE NEEDS TO BE IMPROVED ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD 8 PM ON FIOS CH. 45 AND ALTICE CH. 76 IN WP AND ON www.wpcommunitymedia.org

LISA ORLOFF

FOUNDER WORLD CARES CENTER

ON SPONTANEOUS VOLUNTEERING THAT AWFUL DAY AT GROUND ZERO.

HOW FUTURE EMERGENCY RESPONSE CAN BE SUPPLEMENTED BY TRAINING INDIVIDUAL COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS TO RESPOND TO LOCAL EMERGENCIES, COMMUNITY BY COMMUNITY

HOW HER WORLD CARES ORGANIZATION TRAINS AND SUPPLIES COMMUNITY MEMBERS IN SAFE, CONSTRUCTIVE RESPONSE-READY PROCEDURES TO HELP WORLDWIDE.

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

THE PROGRAM WHERE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY, HAVE THEIR SAY

FIFTH YEAR ON WESTCHESTER TELEVISION