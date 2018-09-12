White Plains Schools Video Puts Faces, Voices of Students, Parents, Teachers Together to Explain the Unique Difference White Plains Schools Provide: Support, Attention, Development.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. September 12, 2018:

As the 7,245 students in the White Plains City School District get down to serious business after 9/11, the school district released a 10-minute video last week on social media. It was written and produced by Clerk to the School Board and longtime spokesperson for the school district, Michele Schoenfeld.

A portion of the video was showcased on this week’s White Plains Week news roundup. As promised, here is the complete video. You can see it by clicking on the link below

WP Schools Edit long FNL rev