Montifiore and Aetna Have a Deal. Local Hospital Goers Will Continue to Accept Aetna medical insurance.

WPCNR HEALTH ADVISORY. From Westchester County Association. September 13, 2018:

Aetna and Montefiore Health System have reached a deal to preserve coverage for thousands of New Yorkers.

The insurer and health system announced the deal just as a deadline loomed.

“We are pleased to jointly announce that Montefiore Health System and Aetna have reached an agreement on a multi-year arrangement that will continue to provide Aetna members with in-network access to Montefiore Health System hospitals … and its employed providers,” Aetna and Montefiore said Friday in a prepared statement.

Aetna members who receive care at any of the Montefiore hospitals or from Montefiore-affiliated clinicians will continue to be covered at the in-network level of benefits.

Montefiore sites included in the deal include:

Montefiore Medical Center

Montefiore Mount Vernon

Montefiore New Rochelle

Montefiore Nyack and Highland Medical P.C.

St. Luke’s Cornwall and White Plains Hospital

As a result of the agreement, there will be no disruption in coverage and Montefiore patients can continue to see their doctors.

The deal prevented a dire health care scenario that attracted criticism from doctors, patients and others across the Lower Hudson Valley.

Without the deal, Montefiore sites would have become out-of-network for Aetna clients, meaning they would either have to pay more for Montefiore health care, seek different health coverage or switch providers.

About 50,000 Aetna clients in New York, including Westchester and Rockland counties, use Montefiore sites for health care.

Montefiore officials said details of the agreement would not be disclosed.

“We look forward to continuing our work together to provide the most accessible healthcare for the people we serve in New York,” Aetna and Montefiore said in the joint statement.

The statement noted Montefiore Health System’s Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and Montefiore’s employed provider, Scarsdale Medical Group (now called White Plains Medical Service, PC), are under separate, current Aetna contracts and remain in-network with Aetna.