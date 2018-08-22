THE $376,826 MOBILE DENTAL CARE FAN WAS ON THE ROAD THIS WEEK TO THE DISABLED FOR THE FIRST TIME. IT WAS FUNDED BY THE STATEWIDE HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM WITH THE INTENSE SUPPORT OF WESTCHESTER’S ALBANY DELEGATION

DR. SUSAN FOX (FOREGROUND, BELOW) WITH WIHD’S TRAVELING DENTAL SPECIALISTS WHO DEDICATED THE VAN TODAY AT WESTCHESTER INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT.

WPCNR HEALTH PROGRESSIVE. By John F. Bailey. August 22, 2018:

A custom built Mobile Dental Van for the Westchester Institute for Human Development in Valhalla debuted today replacing an 11 year old van, that will be rehabbed and sent to Haiti for that country’s use.

Dr. Susan Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer of the WIHD said the van is capable of examining disabled patients requiring light oral relaxants such as valium, and is now available to serve the disabled living at care facilities as well as individual homes. Disabled needing anesthetized dental work could have it arranged through WIHD at the Westchester County Medical Center adjacent WIHD complex.

She thanked the New York State Dental Foundation donation of equipment for the van and funds from the Miles Hodson Vernon Foundation.

To inquire about your health care agency or parents as individuals can work with the van’s services through programs they are in and agencies the children or adult disabled participate with, contact 914-493-8081.

Dr. Pat Segriff, WIHD Dental Director told the audience the new van is now in service to continue the Mobile Dental Service which in the last year made 1,700 visits to 1,000 individuals. WIHD she said received 6,800 appointments caring for 2,300 disabled persons.

Dr. Fox said “Our new Mobile Dental Clinic will give us the ability to serve more individuals, provide more consistent and reliable scheduling of visits, and better meet the complex dental care needs of this population.”

Dr. David O’Hara, Chief Operating Officer of WIHD told WPCNR that mobile services are the future of delivery of medical services to the disabled. He said WIHD is working towards acquiring a second mobile van that would doctor visits, procedures, x-rays, checkups to the disabled much as the new Mobile Dental Van is now doing.