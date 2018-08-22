Westchester Angel Interviewed on PEOPLE TO BE HEARD. THURSDAY 8 PM

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. August 22, 2018:

A real pleasure to be interviewed by John Bailey and James Benerofe on the set of “People to be Heard” which will air Thursday, 8/23-8 pm and Saturday, 8/25-7pm.

County Executive George Latimer and Bridget Gibbons , Director of Economic Development are leading the way to Creating an Entrepreneurial Spirit in Westchester!

The initiative got off to a very good start with Bridget gathering a well rounded group of the RIGHT professionals that are experienced in the education and funding of startups that included (to name a few):

Kim Jacobs CEO Community Capital of New York

Jenifer Ross former owner of The Watercooler Workspace

Anthony Bailey of Power Lab in Yonkers

The Westchester Angels are at the center of Creating an Entrepreneurial Spirit in Westchester by providing funding and monitoring for local startups.

Sandy Wollman

Westchester Angels