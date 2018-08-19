PRETTY WOMAN PERFECT

WPCNR STAGE DOOR. By John F. Bailey. August 19, 2018:

Pretty woman stalked into New York City on kinky boots this week, and conquered the city.

She’s got Pride. Dreams. Legs. Dimples. A Diva is born: Samantha Barks.

There’s nothing this original musical does not have.

Nothing’s missing except your heart at the end of this show.

Pretty woman has it all: Leads you’ll love. Every original song a delight with heart-beating, heart breaking, heart throbbing feel in every one of Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance’s original reach out and grab you songs by two leads to die for: Samantha Barks as Vivian and TV heart-throb Andy Karl as Eddie in a rags-meets-riches-romance with wise-cracks, twists, turns, messages, and a pace that makes 2-1/2 hours the tightest, driving no lags musical you’ll see this season. Laughs, lots of them, as Bogie would say.

It’s easily a best musical Tony winner.

The musical based on the legendary movie of the 80s that made Julia Roberts a star, comes right back with music you will hang on every word.

The elegant old Nederlander Theatre on forty-first street presents for your everlasting delight and memory an American “My Fair Lady” wrapped in great fashion, following the movie story with an evangelical born-again production easily the best hit on Broadway I have seen this year.

You got Samantha Barks winning your sympathy with her smalltown girl down on her luck on Hollywood Boulevard. Her chance encounter with her own Mr. Big, Ed Lewis, takeover tycoon who asks the young streetwalking Vivian Ward (ahh, those Hollywood chance meetings, love-at-first-sight meetings) for directions.

She gives him direction and more.

Andy Karl plays the to-fall-for Ed Lewis and their destined-for –heart break romance is anything but heartbreaking. If you remember the Julia Roberts, Richard Gere movie, and know the ending, even you will be in suspense. I never saw this movie. But I saw this musical Saturday night and I John Bailey endorse this content!

The songs, no not songs but new American classics—to listen to—they slam into you with the raw energy of Mr. Adams and Mr. Vallance’s rock roots and emote-perfect words that connect with you because Ms. Barks and Mr. Karl sing and feel them and you feel them too. Man, do you feel them.

These lady-killer, man-taming ballads, duets, interwoven driving narratives that hit the audience with waves of romantic cravings, tossed seas of regret and resolve, fight feelings, saving pride, not-knowing-what-is –happening-to-you-wonder-of-a dream-romance that you hope is real, want to be real, want to win the guy, get through to the woman and it’s all you can think about 24-7.

You know that feeling? Pretty Woman delivers that. So be prepared.

There is no boring song, no soliloquy set to music that fails to engage you. Mr. Karl’s Ed Lewis even recites Shakespeare’s sonnets.

From the top, Welcome to Hollywood, by the street-walking Hollywood Boulevardeers, sets the tone and away you go.

Ms. Barks’ anthem Anywhere But Here sears your psyche with the humanity of a young woman down on her luck, muddling through. It’s a regrets-with-hope song with silver lining lyrics that keeps the down-and-out going.

Ms. Barks wins you over to her side every time she returns to this song in a masterful reweaving of songs into themes throughout the show, seamless reprises that make sense!

This score, backed with an orchestra that’s rocky, schmaltzy, dramatic, Cole Porter-y is a buffet of buff new songs and song styles one after another and they move, they have a backbeat you never lose.

Mr. Karl’s as the smitten Mr. Lewis, Something About Her puts in words the old wonder that is created in a man’s mind about what’s happening to him he meets the one.

Vivian astounded by a lifestyle at the Beverly Wilshire hotel enchants with her giddy, I Could Get Used to This. Ms. Bark and her foil, Orfeh as Kit the smarty, streetwise longtime professional lady of the evening, a show stealer, put out the glamour of Rodeo Drive that gives that retail fairy tale street the homage it deserves.

Eric Anderson as Mr. Thompson delivers On a Night Like Tonight where he teaches Ms. Barks the tango in preparation for going to a corporate dinner. (I loved this song, it’s worth going to the show for the tropical rhythms of this original creation, it takes you by surprise, I was tangoing with Brenda Starr in my seat.)

Anna Eilinsfeld dolled up as a night club torch singer is another Pretty Woman highlight reel to watch for when she sweeps delivers Don’t Forget to Dance. And all those new American musical jewels are just in the first act. The fastest moving sweep you off your feet first act I have seen this year.

Second stanza more powerful and involving than the first. Did I mention the book?

Flawless conversation and interaction with delicate sensual moments where you can hear a pindrop as the audience holds their collective breaths rooting, and perhaps remembering.

Top of the line direction by Jerry Mitchell who brought you La Cage Aux Folles, Kinky Boots, Hairspray. Now a new hit, Pretty Woman that just keeps on coming.

Songs in the second stanza keep delivering the driving upbeat of this new American classic musical with duets by Ms. Barks and Mr. Karl. The plaintive This Is My Life tears you apart with Ms. Barks’ forlorn knife of emotion by the bewildered, hurt Vivian after she is betrayed by Mr. Karl’s Ed Lewis to his attorney.

Never Give Up on Dream, I Can’t Go Back, Long Way Home are songs that put you on emotional rollercoasters with Vivian and Ed, (Barks and Karl). They pull apart, come together, then pull apart. These ballads create suspense and you wonder if this romance will ever go smooth.

If you ever come to New York and you want the new show that gives everything Broadway stands for with lovers you wish to be. You want what they feel.

Pretty Woman is the one.

You can’t miss her.

See it for yourself. You’ll be glad you did. And tell them John Bailey sent you.

Award the Best New Musical Tony now.

No contest.