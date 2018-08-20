Public Service Commission Report on “The Great Westchester Disconnect” Expected in November.

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. By John F. Bailey. August 20, 2018:

Assemblyman David Buchwald of the 93rd Assembly District told WPCNR that the Public Service Commission analysis of the massive Westchester power outages last spring, and its findings would not come out until November.

Buchwald said the Public Service Commission advised the Assembly Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions of the November target date for their report May 29.

To put this into perspective, Buchwald pointed out that a PSC investigation into a power matter in Rochester involving Rochester Electric, over its performance in outages that in 2017 and has been released only recently. However, he added that the PSC has not decided the amount of the fine to be paid by that utility.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER WITH YORKTOWN OFFICIALS THIS SPRING DOCUMENTING MISCOMMUNICATION, CHAOS OF UTLITIES’ RESTORATION EFFORTS. WPCNR Photo

Buchwald pointed out that any fine administered in the PSC investigations into the spring 2018 outages that raised a furor from County Executives, legislators and village and city officials would be paid by the shareholders of Con Edison and New York Electric and Gas, not the rate payers.

Buchwald said the PSC is gathering information from all sources, customers, governments, the utilities before it makes its final report, expected in November.