Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors Figures on 2nd Quarter Westchester Sales Are Correct, HGAR Assures Public. Trade Press Reports to contrary incorrect.

WPCNR REALTY REALITY. By John F. Bailey. August 14, 2018.

WPCNR reports the quarterly real estate sales and statistics for Westchester County provided by the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors.

Yesterday, media reports, according to Mary Prenon, Director of Communications for HGAR misconstrued a trade press article.

On the News 12 Nightside telecast Monday evening it was reported that HGAR statistics were incorrect for the second quarter and had sales down 14% in Westchester, when in reality it was 4.8%.

The problem was that it was HGAR’s report of 4.8% that was the correct figure, and HGAR was not responsible for the 14% figure.

Ms. Prenon theorized the original misinterpretation in a trade press article apparently contributed to the repetition of the error.

Prenon assured WPCNR the HGAR 2nd quarter statistics were correct.

She had no explanation as to how the original misinterpretation happened, and why it was repeated on the News 12 Nightside program Monday night.

Ms. Prenon furnished WPCNR with the 2nd Quarter Westchester Statistics as compiled by the Hudson Valley Multiple Listing Service, as published the second week in July: