County to Inspect County-owned Retaining Walls

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. August 14, 2018:

In light of the high volume of rain our region has experienced the last few weeks and last night’s incident in Ossining, Westchester County Executive George Latimer has directed the County’s Department of Public Works to inspect and determine the safety of County-owned retaining walls.

Retaining walls, or walls built to support soil mass on a sloped landscape, aim to provide security from potential “mudslides” which may occur when large amounts of rainfall create wet, heavy soil.

Latimer said: “What we saw in Ossining overnight should be a warning to all governments that advance preparation for possible problems saves time, money, and energy in the long run. That is why I am issuing this directive – it is imperative that we ensure the safety of all our residents who could be impacted by this type of emergency.”

Westchester County has several well-built retaining walls on its properties which have stood up to stretches of rain similar to the one our region has experienced – even standing up through the worst of Super Storm Sandy. Regardless, the County will be checking all retaining walls in an abundance of caution.”

Department of Public Works and Transportation Commissioner Hugh J. Greechan Jr. said: “We are in constant communication with our road maintenance staff, parks department, and facilities managers to monitor retaining walls along County roadways, parkways, parks, and buildings. We do not anticipate any issues but are prepared for all circumstances.”