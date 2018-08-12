NY State Police Shocked, Shocked Motorists Speed on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Feiner Reports 60 Tickets Issued in One Day.

New York State Police Troopers were out in force on the parkway on Tuesday in Greenburgh and Yonkers, dishing out a total of 60 tickets, including 49 for speeding.

The latest detail is the most recent for State Police, who have been busy all summer in an attempt to curtail speeding and distracted driving.

Last week, a man was clocked going 99 mph during a detail on I-684. Last month, nearly 12,000 tickets were issued statewide during the annual July 4 crackdown.”

I have written to the NYS police suggesting that they post a digital speed board at locations on the parkway indicating how many tickets they recently issued. I think that motorists would slow down if -while driving – they see a digital board advising them how many tickets were issued at the specific locations. The Greenburgh police periodically post ticket information on digital boards. And, I think it’s effective.