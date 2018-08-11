Council of State School Superintendents expected a Delay in 2018 Assessment Test Scores but not this long.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. August 11, 2018:

The New York Council of School Superintendents knew that with the shortening of the duration of the 2018 State Assessments in English and Math to two days, there would be a delay in receiving Assessment scores but not as long as the State Education Department confirmed to WPCNR this past week.

Robert Lowry, spokesperson for the Council of School Superintendents, issued this statement on the delay of scored assessments to WPCNR Friday:

“The delay this year is due to the change from three days of testing to two days.

That required some additional steps in creating scores and other test information.

We (the superintendents) strongly supported shortening the tests and understood and accepted that it would create a delay in getting information to schools.

The delay has turned out to be a bit longer than we anticipated, but again, it’s related to the transition to shorter tests and should not be necessary next year.”

Lowry said he has not sampled superintendents yet as of Friday to how this longer than expected delay was affecting their adjustments to curriculum and instruction efforts for the new school year. this close to two month.

WPCNR notes that previously the scored assessments were delivered by the State Education Department the first week of August, this year they are expected by mid-September to end of September.

WPCNR also observes the decision to shorten the tests was made prior to the administration of the new 2-Day tests in April and May of this year. The State Education Department had five months before the tests were administered in April and May of this year, to adjust their scoring system. Quesar, the test preparers in their first-time out test materials for the New York State Schools could also have expedited the State Education Department ability and preparation and expertise on how to score the shorter tests presumably, but WPCNR will check on that with the State Education Department.