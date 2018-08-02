County Executive Reaches 6 year Settlement with Nurses Association. No Retro Raises 1st 2 years; then 2.5%, 2.5%,3% and 2.5%

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications.(Edited) August 2, 2018:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Thursday that the County has reached a deal with the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) on a six year contract beginning on January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2021 that includes 0% retroactive increases for the former years the union was without a contract, 2016 and 2017.

The union will receive 2.5% raises this year 2018 and 2019; 3% in 2020 and 2.5% in 2021.

The other main tenets of the deal are nearly a continuation of the existing contract between NYSNA and Westchester County.

Latimer said: “Westchester residents rely on nurses when they need them most. I am proud that we reached this deal which will allow these hardworking folks to do the important job they are tasked with while also keeping in mind the cost to the taxpayer.”

NYSNA represents 43 nurses in Westchester which will be covered under this new deal.

Westchester County Public Health Nurse and NYSNA member Rosemarie Camia said: “On behalf of the nurses who work tirelessly for the people of Westchester County, we commend County Executive George Latimer for working with NYSNA in reaching this fair contract. This contract affects dozens of nurses who work in public health, social services, our community college and inside the county jail in Valhalla, and gives them a fair wage and stability for years to come. Once again, it shows the benefits when elected officials and unions partner to make decisions that benefit the people of New York and the middle class.”

The agreement will be sent to the Board of Legislators for their review and subsequent approval.