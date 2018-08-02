WESTCHESTER POWER EXPECTS NEW RESIDENTIAL GREEN SUPPLY RATE TO STAY BELOW 8.3 CENTS, THE AVERAGE CON ED RATE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. By John F. Bailey. August 2, 2018:

Westchester Power/Sustainable Westchester in a month will go out for bids from energy suppliers to set new 2019 Green Supply rates and Standard Supply Rates for its 85,000 customers in the 17 municipalities in Consolidated Edison’s utility territory, including White Plains.

Overall, there are approximately 100,000 customers who are part of the 21-municipality Westchester Power Community Choice Aggregation, with the remaining participants in New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) utility territory.

A spokesperson for Westchester Power, Jasmine Graham, Outreach & Compliance Coordinator, estimated its new Green and Standard rates for residential customers would stay below Consolidated Edison’s average residential rate over the last 12 months, about 8.3 cents per kWh.

For small commercial accounts, Graham said she expected the Green and Standard Rates would both come to about 9 cents per kwh.

Currently under the 2016-2018 contract, commercial users on the Westchester Power Green Supply pay 9.97 cents and Standard Supply, pay 9.93 cents per KWH.

Graham estimated to WPCNR that the 85,000 persons in Con Ed territory have saved on average about $150 to $200 with the Westchester Power rates in the 25 months of the program, about $6 per month.

The 85,000 Con Ed customers in the 21-community Westchester Power Community Choice Aggregation (White Plains being one) that have enjoyed the stability of Westchester Power energy rates will receive notice of the new rates Westchester Power selects after a supplier is chosen through a bidding process among energy suppliers.

Constellation NewEnergy, the current supplier to Westchester Power will be among the bidders, Ms. Graham said.

Prior to sending out requests for bids, Graham said, Westchester Power weights the average monthly Con Edison per kWh rate by the usage over the months of the year to determine the price target for energy suppliers to bid on their cost to supply that amount of electricity beginning in 2019.

Graham told WPCNR she expected the bids from suppliers to be in by end of September, and the company would have new rates set by October 1.

At which time, Westchester Power will present the new rates to the members of the Westchester Power Community Choice Aggregation (including White Plains).

This year, Graham said Ardsley, Sleepy Hollow and Pound Ridge are positioned to join the coalition.

Consumers will receive a letter in November notifying them of the new Program rates because the next Con Edison contract begins January 2019.