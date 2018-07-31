NEW MEDICARE CARDS ARE ON THE WAY, AND SO ARE THE SCAMMERS: BEWARE!

WPCNR TELEPHONEY. From mymedicare@subscriptions.cms.hhs.gov. July 31, 2018:

(Editor’s note: This was received today by wpcnr.com)

Medicare will never call uninvited and ask for personal information or money for you to get your new Medicare Number and card. if you get a suspicious call like this. Your new Medicare card is on the way, so if someone calls and says you need to give them your personal information or money to get the new card, hang up! It’s a scam. Learn what to do if you get a suspicious call like this.

If you haven’t gotten your new Medicare card yet, don’t worry. Mailing cards to each group of states takes at least a month,so you might get your card at a different time than friends or neighbors in your area. In the meantime, keep using your current Medicare card until your new one arrives.

Log in to your MyMedicare.gov account to see when your new card has been mailed. Don’t have a free account yet? Sign up at MyMedicare.gov in just a few easy clicks.

Note: If you’ve gotten your new card in the mail already, start using it right away!

Sincerely,