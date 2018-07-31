WP RED LIGHT CAMS SHOOT FOR DOLLARS Begins Tomorrow August 1st

Look for these signs. Small, unobtrusive.

HOLD IT! YOU’RE ON RED LIGHT CAMERA!

WPCNR TRAFFICA.July 31, 2018:

Red light camera “amnesty,” is over Mr. and Mrs. White Plains New York USA.

At the following intersections under the surveillance, the cameras will be flashing for real catching red light violators tomorrow, August 1.

The red light cameras are at the following intersections.

The traffic safety cameras will monitor these intersections:

SouthBound Mamaroneck Ave @ Bryant Ave

EastBound Main St @ Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

NorthBound Bank St @ Hamilton Ave

WestBound Hamilton Ave @ Bank St

WestBound Westchester Ave @ South Kensico Ave

SouthBound North Broadway @ Hamilton Ave

For the last 30 days, the cams have been operating, motorists caught in Redlighta flagranto (running a red light), have been issued photos of their indiscretion, but not fined. The fine is $50.

The rule of (car) tail is if you enter on yellow and portion of your vehicle is in the intersection when the light hits red, you’re on cam! If you fail to stop at the stop line before the intersection, hold it you’re on cam.

WPCNR hopes you’ve been practicing your stops.

Oh, and making rights on reds, you have to come to full stop before stop line then make a red…no easing right without full stopping.

The official city admonitions:

1. Motorists can still make a right on red after a full stop before the crosswalk/stopline.

2. Police will review all photographs before violation notices are issued.

3. The city says the system is being instituted as a safety device, but gives no figures showing whether redlight accidents are up substantially.

4. The system will be in effect through 2020, when the legislature will take the redlight authorization legislation passed in 2015 under review for renewal.

5. The cameras have been operating as of now, but in a transition period, when violations will be sent to motorists, but no fines due. The transition period will last until August 1 when the violations motorists receive will be subject to fines.