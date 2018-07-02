County Advises on Services and Precautions to Weather Westchester Heat Wave

95 Degrees in the Shade at 4:15 P.M. in White Plains NY USA

WPCNR WEATHER From the Westchester County Department of Health. July 2, 1018 4 P.M.:

With high humidity and temperatures forecasted to exceed 95 degrees through the 4th of July, the Westchester County Departments of Health, Parks, Recreation and Conservation, Public Safety, Emergency Services and Social Services are providing a number of different resources to help County residents cope with the heat.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Pace yourself – don’t overdo it in the heat. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, take breaks in an air-conditioned place and drink plenty of water. During a heat wave, remember to check on your elderly or ailing neighbors, and don’t leave your pets outside.”

Below is a complete list of recommendations and services Westchester County is providing.

Sherlita Amler, MD, Westchester County Commissioner of Health is warning residents to be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke and dehydration: “People who are most vulnerable to adverse effects from the heat include the very young, seniors, people who are obese and those with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes or lung conditions.

Heat stroke is a serious and life-threatening condition that claims many lives nationwide each year. Symptoms include hot red, dry skin, shallow breathing, a rapid, weak pulse and confusion. Anyone suffering from heat stroke needs to receive emergency medical treatment immediately.”

The Health Department suggests taking the following precautions to prevent heat-related illness:

Limit strenuous activity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and use a broad spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol and sugary drinks, which cause you to lose more body fluid.

Never leave people or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.

Stay indoors, ideally in an air-conditioned place.

The Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation is keeping all pools and beaches open one hour beyond the scheduled closing time beginning on Friday, and continuing through July 4. Additional police coverage will be brought in to patrol the parks as needed

The Department of Public Safety is reminding everyone that swimming at a Westchester County Park is only permitted at designated pools and beaches staffed by lifeguards. Park rangers will be deployed throughout the County Parks system, and are trained to assist any person feeling the ill effects of the heat.

The County Police Marine Unit will also have increased patrols over the weekend, in anticipation of increased boating traffic on the Hudson River.

People should avoid using or being around illegal fireworks due to the risk of serious injury; the safe alternative is attending firework shows sponsored by the County or local communities.

The Department of Social Services’ (DSS) Homeless Shelters and Drop-in sites will remain open for twenty-four hours a day, to act as Cooling Centers throughout the Heat Wave. The list of Cooling Center locations is as follows:

White Plains Women’s Samaritan House Shelter (Female Only)

33 Church Street, White Plains

(914) 948-3075

White Plains Open Arms Shelter (Male Only)

86 East Post Road, White Plains

(914) 948-5044

The Oasis Shelter (Co-Ed Facility)

19 Washington Avenue, New Rochelle

(914) 633-0101

Sharing Community (Co-Ed Facility)

1 Hudson Street, Yonkers

(914) 963-2626

The Jan Peek Shelter (Co-Ed Facility)

200 North Water Street, Peekskill

(914) 736-2636

If you need shelter, you can contact DSS Emergency Services at (914) 995-2099. You can also check with your local municipality for the latest availability, hours and locations of Cooling Centers.