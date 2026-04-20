APRIL 20– MORE GUNS OFF WESTCHESTER STREETS 244 GUN ARRESTS. 220 CRIME GUNS OFF STREETS IN 2025

Among the 220 firearms recovered in 2025 were 16 ghost guns, representing a 33% increase in the number of ghost gun recoveries compared to the prior year. Ghost guns are unserialized, untraceable firearms made with 3D printers or assembled from partially finished gun parts.

Guns were recovered most frequently from Yonkers (102 guns recovered), followed by Mount Vernon (56), New Rochelle (14) and White Plains (12).

The vast majority (70%) of arrestees were from Westchester, with the remaining portion coming from other New York State counties (19%) and from out of state (11%). Of the out-of-state arrestees, half were from Connecticut.

The plurality of arrestees were between 21 and 30 years of age (36%), followed by 20 and under (24%), 31 to 40 years old (17%) and 41 to 50 years old (16%), with the remaining age categories each constituting 5% or less of the total number of arrestees.

DA Cacace said: “Gun violence is among the most pernicious public safety challenges we face as a county, permanently shattering families and tearing apart communities in an instant. Removing 220 guns from the streets represents substantially fewer opportunities for criminals to use these weapons to bring harm to our loved ones and neighbors.

“Coordination with our local law enforcement agencies is instrumental to these efforts, and I commend the committed work of our front-line partners that has made a significant dent in the incidence of gun crime in recent years.

“My administration will continue pursuing an all-of-the-above strategy in our efforts to combat gun violence, focusing on undercover work, precision policing, aggressive prosecution of firearm offenses and sponsorship of gun buyback events.”