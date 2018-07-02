Warning Period on White Plains Red Light Cameras Begins — One Month — Then $50 per Run.

WPCNR TRAFFIC TALK. From the City of White Plains. July 2, 2018:

As pointed out by WPCNR yesterday, the city has confirmed today with a posting on its website this afternoon that Red light Camera installation and operations have begun in White Plains, with an amnesty period, before the enforcement of fines begins.

Late this afternoon, after WPCNR had pointed out the Red Light Camera installation at the Mamaroneck Avenue and Bryant Avenue intersection Sunday afternoon, the city issued the first details of the program on the city website this afternoon, naming the intersections where the Red Light Cameras are installed.

Here is the text of the city statement on its website: