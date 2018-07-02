Warning Period on White Plains Red Light Cameras Begins — One Month — Then $50 per Run.

WPCNR TRAFFIC TALK. From the City of White Plains. July 2, 2018:
As pointed out by WPCNR yesterday, the city has confirmed today with a posting on its website this afternoon that Red light Camera installation and operations have begun in White Plains, with an amnesty period, before the enforcement of fines begins.
Late this afternoon, after WPCNR had pointed out the Red Light Camera installation at the Mamaroneck Avenue and Bryant Avenue intersection Sunday afternoon, the city issued the first details of the program on the city website this afternoon, naming the intersections where the Red Light Cameras are installed.
Here is the text of the city statement on its website:
“This is a public safety program, and the city’s goal is to deter red light runners and prevent collisions resulting from these violations. Cameras will capture still images and video of red-light running violations.
During the first 30 days of activation, warning notices will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner. There will be no fine associated with this warning notice. At the completion of the warning period, Notices of Liability (“NOL”) will be issued to violators. The NOL carries a fine of $50.00 but does not result in any points being added to your license.
The traffic safety cameras will monitor these intersections:
SB Mamaroneck Ave @ Bryant Ave
EB Main St @ Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
NB Bank St @ Hamilton Ave
WB Hamilton Ave @ Bank St
WB Westchester Ave @ South Kensico Ave
SB North Broadway @ Hamilton Ave
The warning period will give residents an opportunity to become familiar with the system, encourage people to slow down and come to a full stop on red.
Cameras will operate 24-hours/day and capture images of every vehicle running a red light at the designated intersections.
Warning signs alerting drivers to the intersection safety cameras have been installed prior to the warning period.”
Editor’s note: As of late this afternoon, I fresh new warning sign was in place before the Mamaroneck Avenue and Bryant Southbound Red Light Camera, WPCNR showed yesterday afternoon. There was no sign yesterday. There is also a Red light camera installation at South Kensico and Westchester Avenue, and that did not have a sign.