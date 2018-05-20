CONFIRMED! IT MIGHT BE. IT COULD BE. IT IS! SUN, GLORIOUS SUN IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

WPCNR EXCLUSIVE PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE DAY!

Sun-YES!

Coyly Seductive, Ms. Sun veils herself in her cloudy negligee

Shadows! Adoring Azaleas Confirm, she is back

Azaleas say: We’ve been waiting for this for 7 days!

WPCNR Weather Breakers with relentless surveillance have confirmed: The sun is out in White Plains and as of 10:05 AM EDT — it is lighting up the morose skies with sketches of blue sky after a week of relentless rainy boullibaise of heavy rain, thunder-lightning,drizzle, moderate rain, light rain, mist, strong winds and down right depressing drenching.

But it’s gone! Ladies and gentlemen. Put on extra sunblocker before stepping out. Time to put on those fashionable foster grants and Dolce Gabana sunglasses and head to Playland.

The weather worries still predict thundershowers late today, so the window of teasing sun glory may be brief.