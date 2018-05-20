BREAKING NEWS! SUN BREAKS OUT OF DEPRESSING CLOUD COVER AFFLICTING NORTHEAST

WPCNR PHOTOGRAPH OF THE DAY.

It happened over Sunday morning coffee in White Plains New York USA this morning at 9:15 AM EDT

At first there was a shaft of light as if a spotlight was coming up over the proscenium of a stage through my breakfast room window. The shaft of powerlight streaming through the window blossomed into, could it be? Light! Sunlight!

And YES! Mr. and Mrs and Ms. White Plains and Westchester–the sun appeared, a ghostly benevolent white disk in the brooding, shifting cloud shrouds that have cloaked the nation’s number one county in gloom, winds and rains for 7 days.

Was it fool’s sun? a Mirage? Our sunwatchers will report.

The Weather Channel has dispatched Jim Cantori and his Sun Spotting team to keep watch on the sun’s possible resurgence. A sunburn index is being updated.