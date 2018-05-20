A Day to Cast Your Fate to the Wind-SUMMER PREVIEW OFF SHORE AT MANOR PARK Off Larchmont

VIEW DUE SOUTHEAST TOWARDS LONG ISLAND’S GOLD COAST.

SAILBOATS AT PLAY

SETTING SAIL

HIKING OUT  HEADING ACROSS THE SOUND TO SANDS POINT AND GLEN COVE

THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A LARCHMONT! LARCHMONT YACHT CLUB

1905 BANKERS SUMMER HOME  EVOCATIVE

OF AN ERA THAT STILL LIVES DOWN LARCHMONT AVENUE

LARCHMONT, NY USA. JULIA B. FEE WAS HAVING AN OPEN HOUSE THERE TODAY

“Cast Your Fate to the Wind”

Written by Vince Guaraldi

A month of nights, a year of days
Octobers drifting into Mays
I set my sail when the tide comes in
And I just cast my fate to the wind.

I shift my course along the breeze
Won’t sail up wind on memories
The empty sky is my best friend
And I just cast my fate to the wind

That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years
And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears
Alone, alone, alone

There never was, there couldn’t be
A place in time for men like me
Who’d drink the dark and laugh at day
And let their wildest dreams blow away

That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years
And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears
Alone, alone, alone

So now I’m old, I’m wise, I’m smart
I’m just a man with half a heart
I wonder how it might have been
And I hadn’t cast my fate to the wind 
To the wind, to the wind.

