A Day to Cast Your Fate to the Wind-SUMMER PREVIEW OFF SHORE AT MANOR PARK Off Larchmont

VIEW DUE SOUTHEAST TOWARDS LONG ISLAND’S GOLD COAST.

SAILBOATS AT PLAY

SETTING SAIL

HIKING OUT HEADING ACROSS THE SOUND TO SANDS POINT AND GLEN COVE

THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A LARCHMONT! LARCHMONT YACHT CLUB

1905 BANKERS SUMMER HOME EVOCATIVE

OF AN ERA THAT STILL LIVES DOWN LARCHMONT AVENUE

LARCHMONT, NY USA. JULIA B. FEE WAS HAVING AN OPEN HOUSE THERE TODAY

“Cast Your Fate to the Wind”

Written by Vince Guaraldi

A month of nights, a year of days

Octobers drifting into Mays

I set my sail when the tide comes in

And I just cast my fate to the wind.

I shift my course along the breeze

Won’t sail up wind on memories

The empty sky is my best friend

And I just cast my fate to the wind

That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years

And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears

Alone, alone, alone

There never was, there couldn’t be

A place in time for men like me

Who’d drink the dark and laugh at day

And let their wildest dreams blow away

That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years

And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears

Alone, alone, alone

So now I’m old, I’m wise, I’m smart

I’m just a man with half a heart

I wonder how it might have been

And I hadn’t cast my fate to the wind

To the wind, to the wind.