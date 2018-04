WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE APRIL 27 PROGRAM ON THE INTERNET NOW ON YOUTUBE AND WHITE PLAINS WEEK DOT COM

THE WHITE PLAINS WEEK TEAM

THE MAYER VICTORY & REPUBLICAN ABSTINENCE

INSIDE THE MAYER STORM

GERYMANDERED DISTRICT 37 SHORTCHANGES WHITE PLAINS

JIM BENEROFE ON THE YMCA CLOSING

MILLER HOUSE GETS A MAKE OVER FINALLY

WHITE PLAINS STUDENTS OPTING OUT OF ENGLISH LANGUAGE ASSESSMENTS DECLINES–MAJORITY IN MIDDLE SCHOOL, ELEMENTARIES LESS

GREEN ENERGY OPTION 8 CENTS A KILOWATT HOUR TO JAN 1

NEW PALTZ SOLAR POWER INSURANCE

GOVERNOR CUOMO ISSUES DEFIES ICE RAIDS

MELANIA TRUMP’S STATE DINNER TASTEFUL HIT

THE NORTH WHITE PLAINS RAILROAD STATION POTENTIAL FOR RESIDENTIAL

COMEY SELLS A LOT OF BOOKS,

KIM JUNG-UN’S ART OF THE DEAL

JIM BENEROFE ON THE BEAUTY OF PACED, STAGGERED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENTS