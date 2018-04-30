County Requests Applications for Department of Social Services for Caregivers to Elderly in their Homes

Westchester County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) has issued an additional request for proposal (RFP) to solicit qualified agencies to provide services that benefit seniors and family caregivers. Funding comes from grants through the federal Older Americans Act.

The additional RFP is:

The Family Caregiver RFP which seeks services for grandparents, or relative caregivers, who are at least 55 years old and care for a child up to 18 years old.

Information on this and other RFPs is available atwww.westchestergov.com/rfp. The Family Caregiver RFP has a due date of 3:00 p.m. on May, 15.

All proposals must be received at:

The Department of Senior Programs and Services

Westchester County Office Building

9 South First Avenue, 10th Floor

Mount Vernon, NY 10550-3414

For information about the Department of Senior Programs and Services, call (914) 813-6300 or visitwww.westchestergov.com/seniors.