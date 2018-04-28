Common Council to Hold Special Meeting Monday Discuss 440 Hamilton “Re-Development” Tax Credits for Landmarked Properties, Designating Good Counsel Campus Local Landmark

WPCNR CITY HALL DOINGS. From the White Plains City Clerk. April 28, 2018:

The White Plains Common Council will hold a Special Meeting Monday evening, April 30 to discuss Tax Credits for Owners of Designated Landmark Properties, such as the recently designated Percy Grainger House. They will also consider designation of Good Counsel Campus as a local landmark.

They will hear details of Ross Associates of the redevelopment of 440 Hamilton Avenue (corner of North Broadway).

Kite Realty will present their proposed redisgn of the pedestrian plaza on the east side of the City Center Mall.

White Plains Hospital will propose construction of a new hospital building at Maple and Longview Avenues.

The Council will also review plans for Stormwater Rehabilitation, Park Walkway Improvements and assorted street reconstruction.